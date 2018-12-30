BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 75, Heritage 49

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 72, Arlington Christian 27

Country Christian 62, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 52

Kennewick 68, Hanford 33

Renton 70, Chief Sealth 40

Riverside, Ore. 57, Columbia (White Salmon) 48

Stanwood 85, Stadium 77

Tacoma Baptist 70, Lake Quinault 32

Union 60, Olympia 50

Woodland 50, Morton/White Pass 48

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Lewiston, Idaho 65, Walla Walla 56

Fifth Place=

Moscow, Idaho 57, Eastmont 48

Third Place=

Wenatchee 50, Lapwai, Idaho 45

Bothell Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Central Valley 59, Bothell 42

Crush in the Slush=

Ferndale 55, Friday Harbor 43

Neah Bay 48, The Northwest 32

Eagle Holiday Classic=

Colville 51, Selkirk 44

Deer Park 57, East Valley (Spokane) 45

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 60, Timberlake, Idaho 54

Newport 46, Colfax 45

Rogers (Spokane) 66, Medical Lake 56

Shadle Park 65, Sandpoint, Idaho 50

West Valley (Spokane) 67, Prosser 47

Energy Classic=

Championship=

Puyallup 69, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 63, OT

Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament=

Seventh Place=

Shelton 68, Fort Vancouver 63

Lake City Invite=

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 63, Mead 59

Columbia River 53, Lake City, Idaho 34

Kentridge 71, South Kitsap 57

Post Falls, Idaho 55, North Central 50

Les Schwab Invitational=

Consolation Championship=

Skyview 86, Grant, Ore. 74

Third Place=

Gonzaga Prep 68, Jefferson PDX, Ore. 59

Mountlake Terrace Winter Tournament=

Edmonds-Woodway 65, Sunnyside 60

Marysville-Pilchuck 56, Lakeside (Seattle) 48

Reardan Lion's Club Tournament=

Championship=

Reardan 68, Inchelium 51

Third Place=

Oakesdale 56, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 14

Summit Holiday Tournament=

Grants Pass, Ore. 58, Eatonville 30

Milwaukie, Ore. 50, Sammamish 41

Tournament of Champions=

Fifth Place=

Camas 63, Cleveland 60

Vince Dulich Tournament=

Rainier, Ore. 59, Elma 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 65, Yakama Tribal 51

Archbishop Murphy 57, Anacortes 21

Central Valley 62, Moses Lake 40

Christian, Calif. 65, Seattle Prep 58

Kennewick 68, Hanford 33

Kentwood 59, Enumclaw 49

Lake City, Idaho 52, Burlington-Edison 40

Richland 56, Olympia 51

Roosevelt 53, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 17

Selah 54, Ellensburg 45

Tacoma Baptist 60, Lake Quinault 29

University 66, Mercer Island 22

West Valley (Yakima) 64, Olympic 27

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Clarkston 84, Lewiston, Idaho 44

Seventh Place=

Eastmont 52, Wenatchee 47

Third Place=

North Central 38, Walla Walla 29

Crush in the Slush=

Auburn 44, Squalicum 20

Battle Ground 36, Friday Harbor 33

Neah Bay 77, Port Townsend 24

Eagle Holiday Classic=

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 51, Colville 46

Cheney 65, Sandpoint, Idaho 36

Davenport 64, Selkirk 22

East Valley (Spokane) 65, Colton 53

Liberty (Spangle) 63, Mountain Home, Idaho 50

Prosser 47, Colfax 36

Pullman 55, Newport 37

Mount Vernon Christian Tournament=

Grace Academy 42, Taholah 39

Nike Interstate Shootout=

Inglemoor 59, Oregon City, Ore. 57

Lincoln, Ore. 51, Mountain View 41

PIL Holiday Classic=

Tigard, Ore. 50, Camas 44

Reardan Lion's Club Tournament=

Third Place=

Reardan 56, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 45

Summit Holiday Tournament=

Hockinson 52, Pendleton, Ore. 40

Top of the Peak Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Glacier Peak 49, Lewis and Clark 40

Fifth Place =

W. F. West 60, Peninsula 55

Seventh Place =

Edmonds-Woodway 74, Kentlake 63

Third Place =

Sunnyside 47, Chiawana 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Riverside, Ore. vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/