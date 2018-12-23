BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 69, Seattle Christian 54

Decatur 76, Emerald Ridge 72

Edmonds-Woodway 48, Lakeside (Seattle) 45

Ferris 59, Davis 54

Forks 61, Rochester 39

Kamiakin 63, West Valley (Yakima) 54

Kennewick 56, Eastmont 35

King's 77, Seton Catholic 47

King's Way Christian School 73, Cascade Christian 62

Lynden 70, O'Dea 47

Mt. Spokane 75, Bellarmine Prep 49

Nooksack Valley 73, Coupeville 42

Olympia 54, Kennedy 47

Olympic 57, Black Hills 44

Oroville 65, Kettle Falls 55

Port Angeles 60, Auburn Mountainview 21

Richland 80, Jefferson PDX, Ore. 67

Royal 80, Goldendale 31

Toutle Lake 58, Naselle 37

Umatilla, Ore. 59, River View 43

Emerald Shootout=

Grants Pass, Ore. 63, Heritage 54

Tarkanian Classic=

Federal Way 66, Sheldon, Calif. 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade Christian 40, King's Way Christian School 39

Cashmere 65, W. F. West 55

Curtis 51, Olympia 31

Gig Harbor 48, White River 44

Kamiakin 73, West Valley (Yakima) 40

Kennewick 56, Eastmont 35

Kettle Falls 57, Oroville 26

Lynden 59, Bellevue 49

Lynden Christian 53, Todd Beamer 47

Mount Baker 61, Chief Sealth 30

Mt. Spokane 55, Snohomish 32

Nooksack Valley 64, Coupeville 41

North Creek 63, Sammamish 51

North Kitsap 64, Central Kitsap 35

Port Angeles 58, Hazen 46

Royal 56, Goldendale 24

Seattle Christian 64, Tahoma 59

Sunnyside 51, Hermiston, Ore. 46

Union 66, Wilson 58

Zillah 77, Toppenish 49

Emerald Shootout=

Grants Pass, Ore. 50, Heritage 23

Tarkanian Classic=

Coronado, Nev. 70, Rainier Beach 53

Vanden, Calif. 61, Washougal 55

Tournament of Champions=

Derrill Kipp=

Scottsdale Chaparral, Ariz. 45, Mount Si 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/