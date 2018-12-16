Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School 61, Charles Wright Academy 35
Chiawana 49, Pasco 39
Colfax 68, Asotin 62
Darrington 60, Crescent 26
Deer Park 75, Colville 50
Ephrata 54, East Valley (Yakima) 45
Friday Harbor 73, Sultan 54
Kalama 71, Mossyrock 25
Kennewick 68, Southridge 46
Medical Lake 72, Riverside 43
Moses Lake 56, Eastmont 34
Mount Tahoma 93, Orting 67
Mt. Spokane 78, Mead 51
Newport 65, Freeman 56
Oakesdale 59, Prescott 41
Odessa 70, Wellpinit 30
Post Falls, Idaho 64, Central Valley 43
Riverside Christian 64, Entiat 34
Shadle Park 77, Kellogg, Idaho 38
St. George's 71, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63
Sunnyside 82, Wenatchee 49
Valley Christian 66, Columbia (Hunters) 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 58, Toutle Lake 13
Central Valley 55, Post Falls, Idaho 44
Charles Wright Academy 52, Bear Creek School 8
Chiawana 49, Pasco 39
Columbia (Burbank) 60, White Swan 41
Colville 39, Deer Park 25
Connell 61, Kiona-Benton 10
Damascus Christian, Ore. 51, Trout Lake 29
Ellensburg 77, Quincy 23
Ephrata 54, East Valley (Yakima) 45
Freeman 53, Newport 22
Kalama 71, Mossyrock 25
Kamiakin 82, Richland 64
Kellogg, Idaho 67, Shadle Park 25
Kennewick 68, Southridge 46
Lynden 58, King's 45
Medical Lake 58, Riverside 22
Moses Lake 56, Eastmont 33
Mount Baker 51, Cascade Christian Academy 41
Mt. Spokane 78, Mead 51
Napavine 37, Winlock 30
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, St. George's 42
Oakesdale 83, Prescott 14
Prosser 78, Toppenish 65
Selah 64, Grandview 61
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 45, Garfield-Palouse 43
Sultan 42, Friday Harbor 31
Sunnyside 82, Wenatchee 49
Tacoma Baptist 56, Three Rivers Christian School 28
Valley Christian 65, Columbia (Hunters) 12
Wapato 68, Othello 49
Warden 73, College Place 49
Wellpinit 66, Odessa 48
Zillah 78, Naches Valley 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/