BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Creek School 61, Charles Wright Academy 35

Chiawana 49, Pasco 39

Colfax 68, Asotin 62

Darrington 60, Crescent 26

Deer Park 75, Colville 50

Ephrata 54, East Valley (Yakima) 45

Friday Harbor 73, Sultan 54

Kalama 71, Mossyrock 25

Kennewick 68, Southridge 46

Medical Lake 72, Riverside 43

Moses Lake 56, Eastmont 34

Mount Tahoma 93, Orting 67

Mt. Spokane 78, Mead 51

Newport 65, Freeman 56

Oakesdale 59, Prescott 41

Odessa 70, Wellpinit 30

Post Falls, Idaho 64, Central Valley 43

Riverside Christian 64, Entiat 34

Shadle Park 77, Kellogg, Idaho 38

St. George's 71, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63

Sunnyside 82, Wenatchee 49

Valley Christian 66, Columbia (Hunters) 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 58, Toutle Lake 13

Central Valley 55, Post Falls, Idaho 44

Charles Wright Academy 52, Bear Creek School 8

Chiawana 49, Pasco 39

Columbia (Burbank) 60, White Swan 41

Colville 39, Deer Park 25

Connell 61, Kiona-Benton 10

Damascus Christian, Ore. 51, Trout Lake 29

Ellensburg 77, Quincy 23

Ephrata 54, East Valley (Yakima) 45

Freeman 53, Newport 22

Kalama 71, Mossyrock 25

Kamiakin 82, Richland 64

Kellogg, Idaho 67, Shadle Park 25

Kennewick 68, Southridge 46

Lynden 58, King's 45

Medical Lake 58, Riverside 22

Moses Lake 56, Eastmont 33

Mount Baker 51, Cascade Christian Academy 41

Mt. Spokane 78, Mead 51

Napavine 37, Winlock 30

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, St. George's 42

Oakesdale 83, Prescott 14

Prosser 78, Toppenish 65

Selah 64, Grandview 61

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 45, Garfield-Palouse 43

Sultan 42, Friday Harbor 31

Sunnyside 82, Wenatchee 49

Tacoma Baptist 56, Three Rivers Christian School 28

Valley Christian 65, Columbia (Hunters) 12

Wapato 68, Othello 49

Warden 73, College Place 49

Wellpinit 66, Odessa 48

Zillah 78, Naches Valley 45

