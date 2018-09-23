Saturday's Scores
|Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Crazy Horse def. Wakpala, 27-25, 25-15, 25-18
Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-16, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15
|Belle Fourche Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Sturgis, 25-6, 25-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-12
|Pool C
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 35-33, 30-28
Douglas def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-21, 25-18
Philip def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-12, 25-20
Philip def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-8
Philip def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-17
|Pool D
Bowman County, N.D. def. Wall, 25-16, 25-23
Bowman County, N.D. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-22, 25-19
Spearfish def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-16, 25-23
|Belle Fourche, S.D. Tournament
|First Round
Philip def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-13, 17-25, 25-14
|Kimball-White Lake Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Kadoka Area def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 25-16
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-15
Kadoka Area def. Wessington Springs, 25-11, 27-25
Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-19
Wessington Springs def. Jones County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-7
|Pool B
Burke def. Colome, 25-16, 25-10
Burke def. Canistota, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19
Burke def. Iroquois, 25-8, 25-7
Canistota def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-15
Canistota def. Colome, 23-25, 25-9, 25-21
Colome def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-12
|Seventh Place
Jones County def. Iroquois, 25-12, 25-13
|Fifth Place
Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-22, 26-24
|Third Place
Canistota def. Kimball/White Lake, 36-34, 25-18
|Championship
Burke def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-20
|Little Moreau Conference Tournament (LMC)
|First Round
Faith def. Newell, 25-8, 25-19
|Second Round
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-9, 25-14
|Third Round
Faith def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-23
|Championship
Faith def. Timber Lake, 25-19, 25-21
|Miller Tournament
Miller def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-6
Wolsey-Wessington def. Potter County, 25-16, 14-25, 25-21
|Sanford Pentagon Tournament
|Orange Division
|Pool B
Colman-Egan def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-19
Hanson def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24
|Blue Division
|Pool A
Northwestern def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8
Northwestern def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-22
Northwestern def. Parker, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Parker def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19
Parker def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-22
Rapid City Central def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-21
|Pool C
Warner def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 25-17, 25-22
Warner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-21
|Pool D
Ethan def. Groton Area, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15
Groton Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-5
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Groton Area, 25-8, 25-17
|Sisseton Tournament
|First Round
Dakota Valley def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-8
Milbank Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Tea Area def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-15
Winner def. Webster, 25-16, 25-12
|Consolation Semifinal
Sisseton def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Webster, 27-25, 25-16
|Semifinal
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 28-26, 25-23
Winner def. Milbank Area, 25-22, 25-23
|Seventh Place
Webster def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-17
|Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-14
|Third Place
Milbank Area def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-22
|Championship
Winner def. Dakota Valley, 25-22, 25-20