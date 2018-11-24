Saturday's College Football

EAST

Syracuse 42, Boston College 21

SOUTH

Florida 41, Florida St. 14

Georgia Tech 45, Georgia 21

Marshall 28, FIU 25

NC State 34, North Carolina 28, OT

Tulane 29, Navy 28

W. Kentucky 30, Louisiana Tech 15

Wake Forest 59, Duke 7

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 62, Michigan 39

Purdue 28, Indiana 21

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24

Rice 27, Old Dominion 13

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.