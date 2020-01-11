Saturday's College Basketball
EAST
Anna Maria 85, Norwich 67
Babson 93, Worcester Tech 81
Boston U. 81, Army 59
Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60
Clark U. 82, Emerson 73
Dean 74, Becker 71
Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66
Delhi 87, Maine-Fort Kent 65
Drew 73, Juniata 41
Emmanuel (Mass.) 90, Rivier 76
George Mason 76, La Salle 63
Johns Hopkins 86, Washington (Md.) 83, OT
Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62
Lancaster Bible 69, Keuka 54
MIT 76, Coast Guard 60
Mass.-Boston 90, Lesley 64
Millersville 83, Bloomsburg 71
Montclair St. 89, Rowan 84
Moravian 63, Catholic 62
Morrisville St. 90, Penn St.-Berks 71
Mount Aloysius 91, Hilbert 76
NYU 76, Brandeis 65
Penn St.-Abington 95, Cobleskill 93
Penn St.-Harrisburg 72, SUNY Poly 60
Pitt.-Greensburg 89, Medaille 70
Ramapo 73, College of NJ 60
Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62
Sarah Lawrence 79, Purchase 73
St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44
St. John Fisher 93, Houghton 56
St. John's 74, DePaul 67
Susquehanna 87, Goucher 67
Towson 84, Delaware 68
Tulane 65, Temple 51
Ursinus 86, Dickinson 67
Utica 85, Hartwick 75
Vermont 74, UMBC 50
Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
Wells 67, Gallaudet 54
Westfield St. 73, Framingham St. 58
Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49
SOUTH
Auburn 82, Georgia 60
Chattanooga 105, Samford 67
Cincinnati 68, UCF 54
East Carolina 71, SMU 68
Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Hampden-Sydney 74, Emory & Henry 56
Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
Miles 82, LeMoyne-Owen 45
Radford 68, Campbell 63
Rhode Island 65, VCU 56
Tennessee 66, South Carolina 55
Va. Wesleyan 82, Washington & Lee 74
Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58
William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56
MIDWEST
Adrian 80, Kalamazoo 65
Albion 84, Hope 70
Baylor 67, Kansas 55
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74
Creighton 77, Xavier 65
Dayton 88, UMass 60
Illinois 54, Rutgers 51
Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54
Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52
Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
Ohio Dominican 77, Hillsdale 64
St. Norbert 87, Cornell (Iowa) 62
Wis. Lutheran 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 65
Wooster 70, DePauw 68
Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67
SOUTHWEST
TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.