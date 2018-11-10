https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-College-Basketball-13380993.php
Saturday's College Basketball
EAST
Mass.-Lowell 88, Wagner 84
St. Bonaventure 67, Jackson St. 36
UMBC 93, Shenandoah 45
SOUTH
Barton 89, Augusta 76
Coll. of Charleston 77, W. Carolina 74
Florida A&M 62, Tuskegee 55
Louisiana-Monroe 94, Millsaps 52
NC State 95, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Wake Forest 90, NC A&T 78
Wofford 68, High Point 60
MIDWEST
Bradley 68, SE Missouri 57
IUPUI 71, E. Illinois 65
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Hawaii 82, Portland 64
N. Arizona 97, Jacksonville 82
Pepperdine at CS Northridge, ppd.
