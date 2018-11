Saturday's College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Bethel (Ind.) 77, St. Ambrose 72

Culver-Stockton 86, Crowley's Ridge 69

Mount Mercy 105, Maranatha Baptist 58

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.