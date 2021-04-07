Santander hoses Urshela for last out, O's beat Yanks in 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Gio Urshela trying to score on a fly ball in the 11th, moments after pinch-hitter Chance Sisco's go-ahead single in the top of the inning, and Baltimore beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Wednesday night.
Brett Gardner bunted Urshela, the automatic runner, to third to open the inning. DJ LeMahieu then ripped a liner to right. Santander set his feet, caught it and delivered a perfect throw home, a couple steps ahead of Urshela, who slid face first into catcher Pedro Severino's tag.