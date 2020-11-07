San Jose State starts season 3-0 for first time since 1982

Recommended Video:

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Backup Nick Nash threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score with 1:32 remaining, and San Jose State took advantage of three fourth-quarter turnovers to beat San Diego State 28-17 on Friday night.

San Jose State has started a season 3-0 for the first time since 1982.

SJSU trailed 17-14 early in the fourth quarter before its defense and special teams took over. Viliami Fehoko recovered a loose ball on a backward pass, Tre Jenkins made a bobbling interception in the end zone and Rico Tolefree secured a fumble on a punt return with 3:32 left.

Nash was 16-of-25 passing for 169 yards and he carried it 11 times for 53 yards. SJSU starting quarterback Nick Starkel had to be helped off the field on the first possession of the game after a hit by Cameron Thomas and did not return.

Carson Baker passed for 261 yards for San Diego State (2-1, 2-1 Mountain West), and Greg Bell carried it 25 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Tariq Thompson made his 12th career interception in the third quarter, moving into a tie for fifth in program history. Damontae Kazee (2013-16) holds the SDSU record with 17.