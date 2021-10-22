San Jose State 27, UNLV 20

San Jose St. 3 10 0 14 - 27 UNLV 7 10 3 0 - 20 First Quarter UNLV_S.Jenkins 6 pass from Friel (Gutierrez kick), 12:47. SJSU_FG Mercurio 26, 7:29. Second Quarter UNLV_FG Gutierrez 53, 12:20. UNLV_C.Williams 1 run (Gutierrez kick), 5:51. SJSU_FG Mercurio 36, 1:07. SJSU_Nevens 1 run (Mercurio kick), :02. Third Quarter UNLV_FG Gutierrez 29, 8:56. Fourth Quarter SJSU_Nevens 10 run (Mercurio kick), 14:21. SJSU_Nash 15 run (Mercurio kick), 7:14. A_19,318. ___ SJSU UNLV First downs 20 18 Total Net Yards 429 335 Rushes-yards 33-216 40-95 Passing 213 240 Punt Returns 2-6 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-1 2-48 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-28-0 20-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 5-27 Punts 1-38.0 3-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-1 Penalties-Yards 1-5 3-18 Time of Possession 25:42 34:18 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_San Jose St., Nash 17-121, Holiness 1-54, Nevens 14-32, Garrett 1-9. UNLV, C.Williams 24-94, Friel 14-5, Magyar 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4). PASSING_San Jose St., Nash 17-28-0-213. UNLV, Friel 20-28-0-240, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_San Jose St., Deese 6-106, Ross 6-63, Braddock 2-22, Garrett 2-17, Robinson 1-5. UNLV, K.Williams 7-117, Jenkins 6-70, Zeon 4-36, Jakes 2-17, C.Williams 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Gutierrez 40.