San Jose Sharks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021 San Jose Sharks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Evander Kane 27 12 14 26 1 34 3 1 1 90 .133 F 39 Logan Couture 27 13 9 22 3 15 2 0 2 69 .188 F 28 Timo Meier 25 6 13 19 -1 10 1 0 0 72 .083 F 62 Kevin Labanc 27 8 10 18 -1 18 0 0 1 66 .121 F 48 Tomas Hertl 21 7 9 16 -3 11 4 0 1 36 .194 D 88 Brent Burns 27 5 10 15 -9 16 2 0 1 67 .075 F 16 Ryan Donato 27 3 9 12 -10 10 1 0 0 59 .051 D 38 Mario Ferraro 27 1 9 10 -3 10 0 0 0 39 .026 D 65 Erik Karlsson 23 2 8 10 -3 4 2 0 0 43 .047 F 43 John Leonard 21 3 5 8 -7 2 1 0 0 30 .100 F 92 Rudolfs Balcers 14 2 5 7 -3 2 0 0 1 18 .111 F 83 Matt Nieto 27 5 2 7 -5 4 0 0 0 44 .114 F 7 Dylan Gambrell 23 1 4 5 -5 6 0 0 0 22 .045 F 12 Patrick Marleau 27 1 4 5 -1 6 0 0 0 27 .037 D 44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 27 1 3 4 -6 2 0 0 0 24 .042 F 73 Noah Gregor 15 3 0 3 -8 4 0 0 0 23 .130 D 51 Radim Simek 21 1 2 3 -1 4 0 0 0 13 .077 D 71 Nikolai Knyzhov 27 0 2 2 -3 31 0 0 0 15 .000 F 20 Marcus Sorensen 15 1 1 2 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .053 F 55 Alexander Chmelevski 2 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 37 Fredrik Handemark 5 1 0 1 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .250 D 53 Nicolas Meloche 5 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 86 Joachim Blichfeld 2 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 1 .000 D 33 Fredrik Claesson 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 29 Kurtis Gabriel 8 0 0 0 0 21 0 0 0 3 .000 F 46 Joel Kellman 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000 D 21 Jacob Middleton 1 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 11 Stefan Noesen 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 70 Alexander True 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 27 76 121 197 -72 252 16 1 7 806 .094 OPPONENT TOTALS 27 95 169 264 71 228 21 2 15 873 .109 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Martin Jones 16 856 3.64 8 6 1 0 52 449 0.884 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 15 769 3.12 3 7 2 1 40 416 0.904 0 0 0 1 Alexei Melnichuk 1 9 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 27 1651 3.41 11 13 3 1 92 870 .891 76 121 252 OPPONENT TOTALS 27 1651 2.74 16 6 5 3 74 804 .906 95 169 228