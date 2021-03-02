Skip to main content
Sports

San Jose 6, Colorado 2

Colorado 1 1 0 2
San Jose 0 2 4 6

First Period_1, Colorado, Girard 3 (Toews, Burakovsky), 18:32.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Landeskog 5 (Kadri, MacKinnon), 4:21 (pp). 3, San Jose, Simek 1 (Vlasic, Balcers), 6:13. 4, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Couture, Kane), 16:48.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Balcers 2 (Gambrell, Meier), 4:18. 6, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Meier, Kane), 7:53 (pp). 7, San Jose, Leonard 3 (Meier), 10:11. 8, San Jose, Kane 8 (Burns), 18:53 (en).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-13-11_35. San Jose 7-10-10_27.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 10-6-0 (26 shots-21 saves). San Jose, Jones 7-5-1 (35-33).

A_0 (17,562). T_2:22.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Ryan Gibbons.

