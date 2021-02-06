San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

San Jose 1 0 3 1 — 5 Anaheim 0 3 1 0 — 4 San Jose won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, San Jose, Nieto 3 (Sorensen, Chmelevski), 12:50. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Holding), 16:06. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Terry, Grant), 10:03. 3, Anaheim, Terry 1 (Grant, Fowler), 13:48. 4, Anaheim, Comtois 4 (Rakell), 18:22. Penalties_Labanc, SJ (Hooking), 0:27; Hutton, ANA (Hooking), 2:46; Hakanpaa, ANA (Tripping), 15:21. Third Period_5, San Jose, Couture 4 (Burns, Kane), 0:39. 6, San Jose, Kane 3, 2:06 (sh). 7, San Jose, Burns 3 (Donato), 8:04. 8, Anaheim, Comtois 5 (Lindholm, Rowney), 11:33. Penalties_Knyzhov, SJ (Hooking), 0:54. Overtime_None. Penalties_Donato, SJ (High Sticking), 2:33. Shootout_San Jose 2 (Donato G, Couture NG, Labanc G), Anaheim 0 (Rakell NG, Comtois NG). Shots on Goal_San Jose 17-3-8-2_30. Anaheim 8-13-11-5_37. More for youSportsBueckers posts second straight 30-point game as No. 3...By Doug BonjourSportsSeton Hall at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 3. Goalies_San Jose, Jones 3-2-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-4-2 (30-26). A_0 (17,174). T_2:41. Referees_Kyle Rehman, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.