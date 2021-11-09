San Jose 4, Calgary 1

San Jose 0 1 3 - 4 Calgary 0 1 0 - 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, San Jose, Barabanov 1 (Hill, Burns), 0:47. 2, Calgary, Mangiapane 8 (Dube, Lucic), 1:17. Third Period_3, San Jose, Couture 5 (Meloche, Hatakka), 4:18. 4, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Burns), 18:57 (en). 5, San Jose, Dahlen 6, 19:19 (en). Shots on Goal_San Jose 4-8-14_26. Calgary 8-19-11_38. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 3. Goalies_San Jose, Hill 4-3-0 (38 shots-37 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 5-2-3 (24-22). A_14,960 (19,289). T_2:31. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.