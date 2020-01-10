Columbus 0 1 0 1
San Jose 0 2 1 3

First Period_None. Penalties_Thornton, San (Slashing), 12:15.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 10 (Kane, Hertl), 1:01. 2, San Jose, Thornton 2 (Goodrow, E.Karlsson), 13:28 (pp). 3, Columbus, Milano 5, 18:12. Penalties_Simek, San (Hooking), 4:55; Nyquist, Col (Hooking), 13:19; Gavrikov, Col (Hooking), 18:54.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Burns 8 (Dillon, Labanc), 2:09. Penalties_Foligno, Col (Fighting), 4:56; Dillon, San (Fighting), 4:56; Jenner, Col (Tripping), 7:21.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-7-12_31. San Jose 15-9-9_33.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 4-6-4 (33 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Dell 7-7-2 (31-30).

A_17,085 (17,562). T_2:24.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Matt MacPherson.