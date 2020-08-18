Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .247 .310 817 107 202 29 7 28 103 69 196 10 4 22
Solano .400 .432 75 12 30 9 0 1 15 4 14 0 0 5
Slater .317 .429 41 6 13 0 1 3 4 6 13 5 1 0
Yastrzemski .310 .429 87 20 27 7 3 5 18 18 22 1 0 0
Flores .291 .313 79 9 23 2 0 4 9 2 9 0 0 2
Dubón .267 .286 60 8 16 1 0 1 6 2 14 2 0 3
Ruf .265 .375 34 3 9 1 0 1 9 6 11 1 0 1
Dickerson .241 .313 58 7 14 1 1 2 6 6 14 0 0 1
Crawford .230 .299 61 8 14 1 0 1 4 5 12 0 2 2
Longoria .230 .269 61 6 14 3 1 2 8 4 9 0 1 1
Tromp .195 .205 41 8 8 1 0 2 6 1 14 0 0 1
Belt .191 .269 47 5 9 1 0 3 7 5 17 0 0 0
Heineman .189 .286 37 3 7 1 0 0 1 4 6 1 0 3
Sandoval .180 .250 50 3 9 0 0 0 1 4 10 0 0 0
Davis .167 .167 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 1
Duggar .133 .188 15 3 2 1 0 0 2 0 7 0 0 0
Pence .109 .163 46 4 5 0 1 2 6 2 13 0 0 0
McCarthy .000 .000 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0
Brantly .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 8 16 5.76 24 24 5 209.1 213 151 134 41 96 181
García 0 1 0.00 4 0 0 4.0 2 1 0 0 3 1
Cahill 0 0 0.00 1 1 0 1.2 0 0 0 0 4 2
Heineman 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson 0 0 1.35 8 0 0 6.2 4 3 1 1 1 5
Menez 1 0 2.38 7 0 0 11.1 6 4 3 2 5 8
Selman 0 0 3.24 8 0 0 8.1 7 3 3 1 1 13
Smyly 0 0 3.24 3 2 0 8.1 7 3 3 0 4 11
Webb 1 2 3.54 5 5 0 20.1 21 13 8 1 11 18
Gausman 0 1 4.21 5 4 0 25.2 25 14 12 4 5 34
S.Anderson 0 0 4.32 10 0 0 8.1 5 4 4 3 7 9
Cueto 1 0 4.62 5 5 0 25.1 19 14 13 3 11 19
T.Anderson 0 1 4.84 6 4 0 22.1 23 12 12 4 12 17
Jiménez 0 0 6.75 2 0 0 1.1 1 1 1 0 3 1
Coonrod 0 0 7.36 4 0 0 3.2 4 3 3 0 3 2
Garcia 0 1 7.50 9 0 0 6.0 12 5 5 1 2 3
Rogers 1 3 8.25 13 0 1 12.0 16 12 11 1 2 11
Peralta 1 1 9.35 11 0 0 8.2 12 12 9 3 6 10
Samardzija 0 2 9.88 3 3 0 13.2 18 16 15 6 4 5
Baragar 2 1 10.00 9 0 0 9.0 10 10 10 3 1 6
Rodríguez 0 0 13.50 2 0 0 4.0 10 6 6 2 3 2
Gott 1 2 14.73 9 0 4 7.1 10 12 12 6 5 4
Triggs 0 1 81.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 3 3 0 3 0