San Francisco Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.310
|782
|101
|192
|28
|6
|27
|97
|68
|191
|9
|3
|22
|Solano
|.403
|.429
|72
|11
|29
|9
|0
|1
|15
|4
|13
|0
|0
|5
|Slater
|.317
|.429
|41
|6
|13
|0
|1
|3
|4
|6
|13
|5
|1
|0
|Yastrzemski
|.305
|.430
|82
|20
|25
|6
|3
|5
|16
|18
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Flores
|.291
|.313
|79
|9
|23
|2
|0
|4
|9
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|Ruf
|.265
|.375
|34
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|9
|6
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Dubón
|.250
|.271
|56
|6
|14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|13
|1
|0
|3
|Dickerson
|.245
|.322
|53
|7
|13
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Longoria
|.228
|.270
|57
|6
|13
|3
|0
|2
|8
|4
|9
|0
|1
|1
|Crawford
|.224
|.286
|58
|7
|13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Tromp
|.211
|.225
|38
|8
|8
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Heineman
|.189
|.286
|37
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Belt
|.186
|.271
|43
|4
|8
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval
|.174
|.250
|46
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|.167
|.167
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Duggar
|.133
|.188
|15
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Pence
|.109
|.163
|46
|4
|5
|0
|1
|2
|6
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.000
|.000
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|15
|5.69
|23
|23
|5
|201.0
|201
|144
|127
|39
|94
|171
|García
|0
|1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cahill
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Heineman
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|0
|0
|1.59
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Menez
|1
|0
|2.38
|7
|0
|0
|11.1
|6
|4
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Selman
|0
|0
|3.24
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|13
|Smyly
|0
|0
|3.24
|3
|2
|0
|8.1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|11
|Webb
|1
|2
|3.54
|5
|5
|0
|20.1
|21
|13
|8
|1
|11
|18
|T.Anderson
|0
|1
|3.63
|5
|3
|0
|17.1
|15
|7
|7
|3
|11
|9
|Gausman
|0
|1
|4.21
|5
|4
|0
|25.2
|25
|14
|12
|4
|5
|34
|S.Anderson
|0
|0
|4.32
|10
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|4
|4
|3
|7
|9
|Cueto
|1
|0
|4.62
|5
|5
|0
|25.1
|19
|14
|13
|3
|11
|19
|Jiménez
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Coonrod
|0
|0
|7.36
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Garcia
|0
|1
|7.50
|9
|0
|0
|6.0
|12
|5
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Rogers
|1
|3
|9.00
|12
|0
|1
|11.0
|15
|12
|11
|1
|2
|11
|Peralta
|1
|1
|9.35
|11
|0
|0
|8.2
|12
|12
|9
|3
|6
|10
|Samardzija
|0
|2
|9.88
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|18
|16
|15
|6
|4
|5
|Baragar
|2
|1
|10.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|6
|Gott
|1
|1
|12.86
|8
|0
|4
|7.0
|8
|10
|10
|5
|5
|3
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|10
|6
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Triggs
|0
|1
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
