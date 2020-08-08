San Francisco-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Recommended Video:

Giants third. Austin Slater grounds out to second base, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep left center field. Donovan Solano singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Evan Longoria grounds out to shallow left field. Donovan Solano out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers third. Will Smith called out on strikes. Joc Pederson grounds out to first base, Brandon Belt to Jeff Samardzija. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Cody Bellinger singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Darin Ruf. Justin Turner singles to left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Kike Hernandez pops out to shallow right field to Donovan Solano.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Giants 1.

Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy homers to right field. Chris Taylor singles to center field. Edwin Rios strikes out swinging. Will Smith homers to left field. Chris Taylor scores. Joc Pederson called out on strikes. Mookie Betts flies out to right center field to Austin Slater.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Giants 1.

Dodgers fifth. Cody Bellinger walks. Justin Turner hit by pitch. Cody Bellinger to second. Kike Hernandez hit by pitch. Justin Turner to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Max Muncy flies out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Chris Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kike Hernandez out at second. Justin Turner to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Edwin Rios called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Giants 1.

Giants sixth. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria grounds out to shallow infield, Dennis Santana to Max Muncy. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Giants 2.

Dodgers eighth. Edwin Rios homers. Will Smith singles to left field. AJ Pollock pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts lines out to deep left field to Darin Ruf. Cody Bellinger lines out to deep left field to Darin Ruf.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Giants 2.