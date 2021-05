San Francisco-Colorado Runs

Giants first. Mike Tauchman doubles to left center field. Brandon Belt singles to shallow infield. Mike Tauchman scores. Buster Posey singles to shallow left field. Brandon Belt to second. Alex Dickerson singles to center field. Buster Posey to second. Brandon Belt scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Alex Dickerson to second. Buster Posey to third. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford to second. Alex Dickerson scores. Buster Posey scores. Jason Vosler reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Wilmer Flores out at second. Brandon Crawford to third. Steven Duggar doubles to deep right center field. Jason Vosler to third. Brandon Crawford scores. Aaron Sanchez strikes out swinging. Mike Tauchman walks. Brandon Belt homers to center field. Mike Tauchman scores. Steven Duggar scores. Jason Vosler scores. Buster Posey homers to right field. Alex Dickerson grounds out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron.

10 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 10, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow left field. Dom Nunez singles to right field. Garrett Hampson to second. Josh Fuentes singles to left center field. Dom Nunez to second. Garrett Hampson to third. Matt Adams pinch-hitting for Jhoulys Chacin. Matt Adams pops out to first base to Brandon Belt. Raimel Tapia homers to right field. Josh Fuentes scores. Dom Nunez scores. Garrett Hampson scores. Trevor Story singles to left field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 10, Rockies 4.

Giants sixth. Brandon Belt grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Buster Posey singles to shallow center field. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford homers to right field. Buster Posey scores. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 12, Rockies 4.