San Francisco-Colorado Runs

Recommended Video:

Giants first. Donovan Solano grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to Josh Fuentes. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Evan Longoria singles to center field. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf singles to second base. Evan Longoria to second. Alex Dickerson singles to right field. Darin Ruf to second. Evan Longoria scores. Joey Bart singles to deep right field. Alex Dickerson to third. Darin Ruf scores. Daniel Robertson singles to left field. Joey Bart to second. Alex Dickerson scores. Mauricio Dubon walks. Daniel Robertson to second. Joey Bart to third. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Garrett Hampson homers to left field. Sam Hilliard flies out to center field to Mauricio Dubon. Josh Fuentes grounds out to shortstop, Evan Longoria to Wilmer Flores. Tony Wolters strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 1.

Giants third. Joey Bart reaches on error. Fielding error by Garrett Hampson. Daniel Robertson singles to deep center field. Joey Bart to third. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski singles to left field. Daniel Robertson to third. Joey Bart scores. Evan Longoria grounds out to second base, Garrett Hampson to Josh Fuentes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 5, Rockies 1.

Giants fourth. Wilmer Flores walks. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. Alex Dickerson doubles to deep center field. Wilmer Flores to third. Joey Bart hit by pitch. Daniel Robertson walks. Joey Bart to second. Alex Dickerson to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shallow infield. Daniel Robertson out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. Josh Fuentes singles to center field. Tony Wolters reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Josh Fuentes out at second. Raimel Tapia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tony Wolters out at second. Trevor Story doubles to deep left field. Raimel Tapia scores. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 2.

Rockies sixth. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Kevin Pillar singles to deep left field. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow infield. Kevin Pillar to second. Sam Hilliard singles to shallow right field. Garrett Hampson to third. Kevin Pillar scores. Josh Fuentes out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Garrett Hampson scores. Matt Kemp pinch-hitting for Tony Wolters. Matt Kemp walks. Sam Hilliard to second. Raimel Tapia lines out to deep left center field to Mauricio Dubon.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 4.

Rockies seventh. Trevor Story walks. Nolan Arenado singles to deep right field. Trevor Story to third. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right field. Nolan Arenado to third. Trevor Story scores. Kevin Pillar triples to deep left center field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Nolan Arenado scores. Garrett Hampson lines out to shortstop to Daniel Robertson. Sam Hilliard homers to left field. Kevin Pillar scores. Josh Fuentes singles to center field. Drew Butera strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 9, Giants 6.