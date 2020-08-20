San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 33 7 10 7 Fletcher ss 4 0 2 0 Slater dh 3 2 2 2 La Stella 2b 3 1 1 0 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 1 Longoria 3b 3 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Flores 1b 4 1 2 4 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 Castro c 3 0 0 0 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Ruf lf 3 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 Dubón cf 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Tromp c 4 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 002 000 — 2 San Francisco 003 200 20x — 7

E_Fletcher (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Fletcher (7), La Stella (7), Rendon (4), Crawford (4), Yastrzemski (8). HR_Flores (5), Slater (4). SF_Longoria (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Pat.Sandoval, L, 0-3 4 6 5 5 2 1 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 0 3 Robles 1 3 2 2 0 0 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 3

San Francisco Cueto, W, 2-0 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 8 Suárez 0 1 0 0 2 0 Baragar, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 2 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Suárez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.

T_3:05.