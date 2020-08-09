https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-5-L-A-Dodgers-4-15470005.php
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|29
|4
|2
|4
|Slater rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Solano 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|b-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón ss-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|002
|021
|000
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Solano (7), Yastrzemski (6). 3B_Hernández (1). HR_Slater 2 (2), Yastrzemski (4), Turner (1). SF_Dubón (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Cueto, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Watson, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers, H, 5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Graterol
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Báez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:54.
