San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Slater rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rickard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzemski ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Garcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dubon ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samardzija p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Negrón pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wil.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wil.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|140
|000
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|010
|011
|001
|—
|4
DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Dubon (2), Yastrzemski (17), Pederson (14). HR_Dubon (2), Pollock 3 (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Samardzija W,10-11
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Rogers H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abad H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gustave H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wil.Smith S,32-36
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw L,13-5
|4
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Floro
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Y.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kolarek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sborz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kershaw pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:22. A_53,317 (56,000).
