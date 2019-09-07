San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 33 4 6 4 Solano 2b 5 0 1 0 Pederson rf 3 1 2 0 Slater rf 5 1 1 0 Hernández ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 2 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Posey c 3 1 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 Rickard lf 2 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 Ystrzemski ph-lf 2 1 1 2 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 A.Garcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 3 3 3 Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 Dubon ss 4 1 3 3 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 Samardzija p 3 0 0 0 Sborz p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Martin ph 0 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Negrón pr 0 0 0 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0 Wil.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 Wil.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Taylor ph-2b 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 140 000 — 5 Los Angeles 010 011 001 — 4

DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Dubon (2), Yastrzemski (17), Pederson (14). HR_Dubon (2), Pollock 3 (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Samardzija W,10-11 6 5 3 3 0 3 Rogers H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Abad H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Gustave H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wil.Smith S,32-36 1 1 1 1 1 2

Los Angeles Kershaw L,13-5 4 7 3 3 3 6 Floro 1 2 2 2 2 2 Y.Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kershaw pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:22. A_53,317 (56,000).