San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|35
|2
|5
|2
|Slater cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ruf lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Snell p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón ss-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Weathers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|San Diego
|000
|010
|010
|0
|—
|2