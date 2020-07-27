Recommended Video:

San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 34 1 7 1
Ystrzemski lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
Flores 2b 5 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 5 0 0 0
Ruf 1b-lf 4 1 2 1 Turner 3b 3 0 2 0
McCarthy lf 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 2 1
Pence dh 4 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0
Solano 3b 4 1 2 1 Seager ss 3 0 0 0
Heineman c 3 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0
Davis rf 2 0 0 0 Pollock dh 4 0 1 0
Sandoval ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 1 2 1
San Francisco 001 001 100 3
Los Angeles 001 000 000 1

DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Pollock (1). SB_Heineman (0), Betts (0), Ruf (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Smyly 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 2
S.Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Peralta W,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia H,0 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Coonrod H,0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Gott S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Urías 5 5 1 1 3 3
Graterol L,0-0 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Báez 1 1 1 1 1 0
Alexander 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1

S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Rogers (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:28. .