https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-14-Oakland-2-15582468.php
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
Recommended Video:
|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|14
|15
|14
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Slater dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machín 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Orf ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tromp c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|204
|123
|—
|14
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
E_Belt (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Crawford (11). HR_Tromp (4), Ruf (5), Crawford (6). SB_Basabe (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|T.Anderson W,3-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|S.Anderson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baragar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Minor L,1-1
|5
|4
|6
|6
|3
|8
|Wendelken
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Weems
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Trivino
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|McFarland
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_T.Anderson (Lamb), Peralta (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:21.
View Comments