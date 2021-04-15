San Diego-Pittsburgh Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to right field. Jurickson Profar flies out to deep center field to Dustin Fowler. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep center field. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep right field. Ha-Seong Kim lines out to second base to Colin Moran. Tucupita Marcano doubles to shallow left field. Eric Hosmer scores. Luis Campusano lines out to center field to Dustin Fowler.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Pirates 0.

Padres second. Chris Paddack grounds out to shallow infield, Kevin Newman to Colin Moran. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado walks. Eric Hosmer singles to left center field. Manny Machado to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jurickson Profar scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Pirates 0.

Pirates second. Colin Moran doubles to deep left field. Erik Gonzalez doubles to shallow left field. Colin Moran scores. Gregory Polanco grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Paddack to Eric Hosmer. Jacob Stallings walks. Dustin Fowler walks. Jacob Stallings to second. Erik Gonzalez to third. Mitch Keller strikes out on a foul tip. Adam Frazier grounds out to shallow infield to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 6, Pirates 1.

Padres fourth. Trent Grisham singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar singles to center field. Trent Grisham to third. Jake Cronenworth out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Jurickson Profar to second. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Erik Gonzalez to Colin Moran. Eric Hosmer lines out to left field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 7, Pirates 1.

Pirates fifth. Dustin Fowler grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Anthony Alford pinch-hitting for Clay Holmes. Anthony Alford singles to left center field. Adam Frazier doubles to left field. Anthony Alford to third. Kevin Newman lines out to shallow center field to Jake Cronenworth. Bryan Reynolds reaches on error. Adam Frazier scores. Anthony Alford scores. Fielding error by Tucupita Marcano. Colin Moran singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds to second. Erik Gonzalez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Colin Moran out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Padres 7, Pirates 3.

Padres sixth. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar walks. Jake Cronenworth walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Manny Machado out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Bryan Reynolds. Jurickson Profar scores. Eric Hosmer flies out to deep right center field to Gregory Polanco.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 8, Pirates 3.