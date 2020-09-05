San Diego 7, Oakland 0

San Diego Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 7 11 7 Totals 29 0 4 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 2 3 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 1 2 1 La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 Garcia 3b 0 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 1 Canha dh 4 0 1 0 Nola c 5 0 1 0 Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 Myers rf 5 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Campusano dh 3 2 1 1 Machín ss 3 0 1 0 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 1 3 1

San Diego 000 040 210 — 7 Oakland 000 000 000 — 0

E_Wendelken (2), Machín (1). DP_San Diego 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Diego 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Grisham (7), Tatis Jr. (9), Nola (1), Grossman (10). HR_Tatis Jr. (14), Machado (12), Campusano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Davies W,6-2 7 4 0 0 4 5 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0

Oakland Luzardo L,2-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 0 4 Wendelken 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Minor 1 2 2 2 0 0 McFarland 1 2 1 1 0 1 Weems 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Luzardo (Campusano). WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:41.