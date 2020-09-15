San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 1 Totals 35 7 10 6 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Seager dh 4 0 1 1 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 1 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0 Myers rf 4 2 2 1 Taylor ss 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 2 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 1 1 0 Ríos 3b 4 0 0 0 Oña dh 4 1 2 1 Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 Mateo 2b 2 0 0 0 Hernández ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Garcia ph-2b 2 1 0 1 Barnes c 1 1 0 0 Grisham cf 3 2 1 1

Los Angeles 001 000 001 — 2 San Diego 000 001 51x — 7

E_Muncy (4), Myers (3). DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Betts (9), Taylor (9), Cronenworth 2 (14), Oña (1). HR_Grisham (9), Myers (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Kershaw L,5-2 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 9 Báez 0 1 3 1 0 0 Treinen 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Sborz 1 2 1 1 0 1

San Diego Lamet W,3-1 7 3 1 1 2 11 Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 1 2 Johnson 1 1 1 1 1 1

Báez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:59.