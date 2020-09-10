https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/San-Diego-5-Colorado-3-15555651.php
San Diego 5, Colorado 3
Recommended Video:
|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moreland 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almonte dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|a-Garcia ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Díaz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|200
|002
|01x
|—
|5
E_Myers (2). DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (8), Machado (10), Myers (11). 3B_Myers (2). HR_Story (9), Kemp (4), Moreland (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Senzatela, L, 3-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Kinley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Davies, W, 7-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Altavilla, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pomeranz, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Senzatela pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Senzatela (Cronenworth). WP_Davies.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:54.
View Comments