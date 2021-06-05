San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

|New York
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|Pillar lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Do.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Profar cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blankenhorn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|10x
|—
|2