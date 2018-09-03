Sam's Club: Rookie Darnold to start at QB for Jets

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) answers questions during a news conference after losing to the New York Giants in a preseason NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. There's big-time hope that Darnold is the answer, and that has the Jets and their fans optimistic about this season — and the future. less FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) answers questions during a news conference after losing to the New York Giants in a preseason NFL football game, in East ... more Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sam's Club: Rookie Darnold to start at QB for Jets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold will start at quarterback in the New York Jets' season-opening game at Detroit on Monday night.

The 21-year-old Darnold will be the youngest quarterback to start in Week 1 since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

The announcement Monday by coach Todd Bowles comes as no surprise as the rookie was solid while starting the Jets' second and third preseason games.

New York traded Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans last week, and Darnold then sat out the preseason finale at Philadelphia — clear signals that the No. 3 overall draft pick would be under center against the Lions.

Darnold was given every opportunity to win the job in a competition with Bridgewater and incumbent Josh McCown, and he didn't disappoint. He went 29 of 45 for 244 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the preseason.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL