Sale, Red Sox agree to deal adding $145 million to contract

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. Photo: John Bazemore, AP Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Sale, Red Sox agree to deal adding $145 million to contract 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ace left-hander Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a new contract that guarantees an additional $145 million from 2020 to 2024.

Sale has been an All-Star the last seven years and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

He is guaranteed $15 million this year under the second option year of the contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox before the 2013 season. The deal wound up to be worth $59 million over seven years plus award bonuses.

The contract announced Saturday adds $30 million salaries annually from 2020-22 and $27.5 million a year in 2023 and 2024.

Since he was acquired from Chicago in December 2016, Sale is 29-12 with a 2.56 ERA.

