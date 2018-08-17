Salas shoots 62 to tie course record, take Indy LPGA lead
Michael Marot, Ap Sports Writer
So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, waits to hit from the 13th fairway during the first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Indianapolis.
Lexi Thompson reacts to a missed putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Indianapolis.
Angel Yin reacts to her putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Indianapolis.
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits from the 14th fairway during the first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Indianapolis.
Lizette Salas chips to the 13th green during the first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lizette Salas matched the Brickyard Crossing record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing the final three holes for a two-stroke lead over fast-starting Angel Yin and Japan's Nasa Hataoka.
Yin birdied eight of the first nine holes in her morning round for a front-nine 8-under 28 — one short of the LPGA Tour's nine-hole record. It matched the third-lowest nine-hole score in relation to par in tour history.
Salas eagled the par-5 second in the afternoon and added three straight birdies on Nos. 4-6. She birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before reeling off three more in a row to close, waiting out a late 77-minute suspension for an approaching storm.
Salas matched the course record set by Mike McCullough in the PGA Tour Champions' 1999 Comfort Classic.