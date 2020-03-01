Saint Louis downs Rhode Island for third straight win

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 72-62 on Sunday.

Jimmy Bell Jr. and Hasahn French each added 12 points - French had 14 rebounds - and Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 11. Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four of it last five.

The Billikens built an 11-0 lead, extended it to 17-6 and led 26-19 at halftime. Jeff Dowtin made a layup and a 3-pointer to bring Rhode Island within 47-43 with 8:20 left. Later, Bell converted a three-point play with 4:24 to go and St. Louis went up 60-50 and they were up by double figures for most of the remainder.

Fatts Russell had 17 points, eight steals and six assists for the Rams (20-8, 12-4), Cyril Langevine added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Tyrese Martin scored 11.

Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6) takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday. Rhode Island faces Dayton at home on Wednesday.

