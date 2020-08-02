https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15452463.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|46
|31.8
|346-725
|.477
|48-160
|219-311
|.704
|959
|20.8
|Hield
|65
|31.8
|458-1075
|.426
|245-626
|113-134
|.843
|1274
|19.6
|Barnes
|65
|34.9
|330-716
|.461
|94-245
|197-246
|.801
|951
|14.6
|Bogdanovic
|54
|28.6
|285-654
|.436
|143-391
|78-107
|.729
|791
|14.6
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|40
|28.7
|213-326
|.653
|0-0
|84-104
|.808
|510
|12.8
|Bjelica
|65
|28.5
|292-612
|.477
|126-298
|61-74
|.824
|771
|11.9
|Bazemore
|22
|23.5
|75-177
|.424
|23-60
|52-71
|.732
|225
|10.2
|Giles
|39
|14.9
|117-209
|.560
|0-0
|33-43
|.767
|267
|6.8
|Len
|9
|16.7
|26-42
|.619
|0-0
|7-10
|.700
|59
|6.6
|Joseph
|65
|24.1
|157-374
|.420
|48-138
|48-58
|.828
|410
|6.3
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|44
|11.0
|67-169
|.396
|19-69
|32-37
|.865
|185
|4.2
|Parker
|1
|15.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|James
|34
|6.4
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.5
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Jeffries
|7
|3.7
|4-8
|.500
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|1.6
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|65
|242.3
|2629-5717
|.460
|820-2257
|1017-1322
|.769
|7095
|109.2
|OPPONENTS
|65
|242.3
|2600-5547
|.469
|796-2237
|1231-1552
|.793
|7227
|111.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|33
|151
|184
|4.0
|310
|6.7
|132
|0
|65
|144
|24
|Hield
|57
|253
|310
|4.8
|198
|3.0
|152
|0
|61
|153
|17
|Barnes
|62
|251
|313
|4.8
|153
|2.4
|84
|0
|40
|82
|10
|Bogdanovic
|17
|156
|173
|3.2
|171
|3.2
|117
|0
|56
|90
|14
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|120
|211
|331
|8.3
|40
|1.0
|158
|0
|39
|51
|55
|Bjelica
|107
|310
|417
|6.4
|180
|2.8
|199
|0
|56
|93
|34
|Bazemore
|13
|103
|116
|5.3
|29
|1.3
|64
|0
|27
|27
|8
|Giles
|33
|127
|160
|4.1
|50
|1.3
|100
|0
|21
|35
|14
|Len
|26
|38
|64
|7.1
|5
|.6
|21
|0
|2
|11
|13
|Joseph
|37
|128
|165
|2.5
|222
|3.4
|122
|0
|47
|65
|21
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.1
|59
|1.3
|31
|0
|14
|25
|4
|Parker
|0
|4
|4
|4.0
|2
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Jeffries
|1
|1
|2
|.3
|1
|.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|624
|2138
|2762
|42.5
|1519
|23.4
|1425
|1
|499
|940
|273
|OPPONENTS
|585
|2240
|2825
|43.5
|1602
|24.6
|1255
|2
|507
|980
|282
View Comments