https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Sabres-Red-Wings-Sums-14563901.php
Sabres-Red Wings Sums
|Buffalo
|0 1 1—2
|Detroit
|0 0 0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Buffalo, McCabe 1 (Eichel, Reinhart), 11:40. Penalties_Olofsson, BUF, (high sticking), 0:50; Athanasiou, DET, (tripping), 6:50; Hirose, DET, (hooking), 19:19.
Third Period_2, Buffalo, Reinhart 5 (Eichel, Olofsson), 1:15 (pp). Penalties_Daley, DET, (high sticking), 6:23; Okposo, BUF, (interference), 9:34; Miller, BUF, (tripping), 17:50.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-14-5_25. Detroit 12-8-21_41.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 3-1-1 (41 shots-41 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-5-0 (25-23).
A_18,616 (20,000). T_2:27.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Devin Berg.
View Comments