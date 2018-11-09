Sabres-Canadiens Sum
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|1
|1—6
|Montreal
|3
|2
|0
|0—5
First Period_1, Buffalo, Sobotka 2 (Rodrigues, Reinhart), 6:08. 2, Montreal, Drouin 5 (Domi, Benn), 9:14. 3, Buffalo, Sobotka 3 (Reinhart, Rodrigues), 14:40. 4, Montreal, Peca 1 (Deslauriers, Reilly), 14:50. 5, Buffalo, Sheary 6 (Mittelstadt, Scandella), 15:52. 6, Montreal, Shaw 2 (Drouin, Domi), 16:26.
Second Period_7, Buffalo, Skinner 10 (Pominville, Eichel), 5:34. 8, Montreal, Tatar 6 (Domi, Mete), 10:17. 9, Montreal, Deslauriers 1 (Peca), 18:03 (sh).
Third Period_10, Buffalo, Skinner 11 (Eichel), 2:20.
Overtime_11, Buffalo, Ristolainen 2, 1:38.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-8-9-1_31. Montreal 17-15-5_37.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 5.
Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 5-6-1 (5 shots-5 saves), Ullmark 3-0-1 (32-27). Montreal, Price 5-4-3 (31-25).
A_20,488 (21,288). T_2:39.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.