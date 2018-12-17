https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Sabres-Bruins-Sum-13470745.php
Sabres-Bruins Sum
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|3—4
|Boston
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 23 (Eichel, Dahlin), 3:18. 2, Boston, Kampfer 1 (Backes, Nordstrom), 5:18.
Third Period_3, Buffalo, Eichel 13 (Dahlin, Reinhart), 5:43. 4, Boston, Krug 3 (Krejci, Forsbacka Karlsson), 13:21. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 24 (Reinhart, Eichel), 16:29. 6, Buffalo, Eichel 14 (Reinhart, Girgensons), 19:35.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-9-8_27. Boston 14-10-13_37.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 2.
Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 7-1-3 (37 shots-35 saves). Boston, Rask 8-7-2 (26-23).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:35.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Steve Barton.
