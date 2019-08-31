Sabathia goes on injured list for 4th time in final season

NEW YORK (AP) — CC Sabathia has been placed on the injured list for the fourth time this year by the New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old lefty, who plans to retire after the season, was removed from his start Friday night against Oakland due to a recurrence of pain in a balky right knee that's bothered him for years. He was put on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right knee inflammation, and the Yankees recalled right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sabathia was scheduled to have his knee drained and receive a cortisone shot Saturday. He could be given another lubricant injection as well, all part of a treatment regimen that's become common for the six-time All-Star over the past few years.

Sabathia has struggled since the All-Star break but hopes to return this season. How much the AL East leaders could realistically expect from him, however, is unclear. He is 5-8 with a 4.93 ERA in 20 starts.

The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, Sabathia has 251 career wins and surpassed 3,000 strikeouts earlier this season.

New York Yankees' CC Sabathia delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New York. New York Yankees' CC Sabathia delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sabathia goes on injured list for 4th time in final season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports