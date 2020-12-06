SYRACUSE 87, RIDER 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIDER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bladen
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Ogemuno-Johnson
|28
|1-4
|3-4
|3-8
|1
|3
|5
|Henderson
|25
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Ings
|25
|3-8
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|9
|Murray
|38
|7-19
|3-4
|1-6
|6
|2
|20
|Powell
|27
|3-9
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Benson
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Pope
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|McGlone
|9
|0-3
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Foreman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-58
|11-15
|7-24
|13
|20
|52
Percentages: FG .293, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Murray 3-6, Henderson 2-7, Ings 1-3, Powell 1-6, Benson 0-1, Pope 0-1, McGlone 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Murray 4, Ogemuno-Johnson 4, Bladen 2, Benson, Henderson, Ings, Powell).
Steals: 8 (Murray 3, Henderson 2, Powell 2, Bladen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dolezaj
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|4
|Griffin
|29
|8-11
|3-3
|0-4
|5
|3
|23
|Guerrier
|29
|4-7
|2-3
|1-7
|3
|1
|11
|Richmond
|31
|2-5
|2-3
|1-7
|6
|3
|7
|Girard
|32
|6-13
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|0
|21
|Newton
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|1
|9
|Anselem
|9
|1-1
|4-5
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Braswell
|9
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Ajak
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Edwards
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-51
|16-20
|5-38
|24
|16
|87
Percentages: FG .549, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Girard 6-12, Griffin 4-6, Newton 3-4, Guerrier 1-2, Richmond 1-3, Braswell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dolezaj 3, Anselem, Girard, Richmond).
Turnovers: 16 (Girard 5, Richmond 3, Dolezaj 2, Newton 2, Ajak, Anselem, Griffin, Guerrier).
Steals: 7 (Richmond 3, Griffin 2, Anselem, Guerrier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rider
|29
|23
|—
|52
|Syracuse
|49
|38
|—
|87
.