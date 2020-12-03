Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON BAPTIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Iyeyemi 24 3-5 4-7 2-5 1 2 10
Janacek 25 4-12 0-0 2-3 3 1 10
Tse 25 4-5 2-4 0-3 3 1 11
Castro 28 1-6 6-6 0-5 1 1 9
Dalton 24 3-9 3-4 1-2 2 4 12
Thompson 19 3-4 0-0 1-3 1 3 7
Pierre 15 3-5 2-2 1-2 2 2 11
Boothman 14 2-8 0-0 2-2 0 1 5
Gomes 10 0-0 0-1 1-2 0 3 0
Lee 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Long 4 0-2 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
McKenzie 4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-60 17-24 11-29 16 19 75

Percentages: FG .383, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Pierre 3-3, Dalton 3-6, Janacek 2-8, Castro 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Tse 1-2, Boothman 1-4, Long 0-1, McKenzie 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Castro 2, Dalton, Gomes, Lee, Pierre).

Turnovers: 21 (Tse 6, Janacek 4, Dalton 3, Pierre 3, Boothman 2, Castro 2, Lee).

Steals: 7 (Dalton 3, Castro, Iyeyemi, McKenzie, Tse).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Chargois 23 5-12 9-10 4-9 3 3 20
Hunt 30 7-12 4-5 4-11 0 1 18
Jasey 17 3-3 0-1 0-4 0 4 6
Bandoumel 24 5-9 0-0 0-0 0 2 12
Davis 30 6-15 7-8 0-2 13 1 20
Smith 21 3-5 1-2 1-3 1 2 8
Douglas 19 1-5 0-0 2-4 3 2 2
McNeill 15 5-8 1-2 2-3 1 3 13
Young 11 0-3 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Ray 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Tabor 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 36-74 22-28 15-41 21 22 102

Percentages: FG .486, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (McNeill 2-3, Bandoumel 2-4, Chargois 1-2, Davis 1-2, Tabor 1-2, Smith 1-3, Douglas 0-2, Hunt 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hunt 2, Bandoumel, Jasey).

Turnovers: 11 (Douglas 3, Bandoumel 2, Hunt 2, Chargois, Jasey, McNeill, Young).

Steals: 17 (Davis 6, Chargois 3, Douglas 3, McNeill 2, Hunt, Jasey, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston Baptist 44 31 75
SMU 49 53 102

A_1,507 (7,000).