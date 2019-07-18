SEC enjoying experiencing rare moment of coaching stability

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is experiencing a rare moment of football stability: There are no new head coaches in the league for the first time since 2006.

The respite might not last long.

Auburn's Gus Malzahn and Vanderbilt's Derek Mason are among those under a significant amount of pressure to show improvement after lackluster seasons last fall. Malzahn, Mason and Kentucky's Mark Stoops will all take the podium during the final day of SEC media days on Thursday.

Malzahn's in his seventh year at Auburn and comes back after an 8-5 season that included a 3-5 mark in the SEC. The Tigers will have a new quarterback after the departure of Jarrett Stidham.

Mason's in his sixth year with the Commodores and hasn't had a winning season, though he's finished 6-7 twice, including last year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25