S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31

S. Illinois 7 10 7 10 — 34 Weber St. 14 7 0 10 — 31 First Quarter WEB_Jackson 1 run (Thompson kick), 07:25 WEB_Malone 28 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 05:55 SIU_Cox 26 pass from Labanowitz (Gualdoni kick), 02:56 Second Quarter WEB_Wright Jr. 1 run (Thompson kick), 10:52 SIU_Elliott 1 run (Gualdoni kick), 06:55 SIU_FG Gualdoni 35, 00:17 Third Quarter SIU_Steward 3 pass from Gualdoni (Gualdoni kick), 02:31 Fourth Quarter WEB_FG Thompson 28, 14:07 SIU_FG Gualdoni 44, 08:23 WEB_Barron 3 run (Thompson kick), 05:25 SIU_Combs 8 pass from Labanowitz (Gualdoni kick), 00:51 SIU WEB First downs 27 24 Rushes-yards 40-155 40-210 Passing 267 233 Comp-Att-Int 22-35-1 17-30-2 Return Yards 16 33 Punts-Avg. 2-50.5 1-54.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalty-Yards 6-42 5-43 Time of Possession 31:15 28:45 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021... RUSHING_S. Illinois, Ju. Strong 14-68, Ro. Elliott 11-45, La. Lenoir 3-25, Je. Rollins 1-14, St. Labanowitz 9-8, Av. Cox 2-(minus 5). Weber St., Da. Wright Jr. 11-91, Do. McMillan 14-68, Ky. Weisser 5-38, Br. Barron 4-12, Da. Jones 2-5, Kr. Jackson 2-2, Ty. MacPherson 1-(minus 3), Ra. Shaheed 1-(minus 3). PASSING_S. Illinois, St. Labanowitz 21-34-1-264, Ni. Gualdoni 1-1-0-3. Weber St., Br. Barron 16-29-2-224, Te. Berry 1-1-0-9. RECEIVING_S. Illinois, Av. Cox 6-120, Je. Rollins 3-55, Br. Combs 3-38, La. Lenoir 4-33, Ju. Strong 2-8, Iz. Hartrup 2-6, Ja. Garrett 1-4, Co. Steward 1-3. Weber St., Da. James 3-58, Ju. Malone 4-57, Ty. MacPherson 4-47, Ra. Shaheed 3-36, Da. Wright Jr. 1-17, Do. McMillan 1-9, Lo. Snyder 1-9.