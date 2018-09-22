Ryder Cup, Trivia Quiz

How well do you know the Ryder Cup? Try this trivia quiz:

FRIDAY FOURBALLS

1. Who has been part of the most Ryder Cup teams?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Hale Irwin

c.) Phil Mickelson

2. Who is the only player to play five matches that all went 18 holes at the Ryder Cup?

a. Curtis Strange

b. Ben Crenshaw

c. Neil Coles

3. Who was the most successful tandem in Ryder Cup history?

a.) Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson

b.) Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal

c.) Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

4. Who was the first player from France to play in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Arnaud Massy

b.) Victor Dubuisson

c.) Jean Van de Velde

FRIDAY FOURSOMES

5. Name the only player to end a match with a hole-in-one?

a.) Art Wall

b.) Paul Casey

c.) Scott Verplank

6. Where was the first Ryder Cup played in 1927?

a.) Valhalla

b.) Congressional

c.) Worcester

7. Phil Mickelson has had 15 partners for team matches in the Ryder Cup. Who was his first partner?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Davis Love III

c.) Corey Pavin

8. Who is the only partnership to win all four of their matches in a Ryder Cup since the current format began in 1979?

a.) Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal

b.) Sergio Garcia and Luke Donald

c.) Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson

SATURDAY FOURBALLS

9. What name was Colin Montgomerie not called during the 1999 matches at Brookline?

a.) Mrs. Doubtfire

b.) Tuna

c.) Colin

10. How many majors did Jack Nicklaus win before playing in his first Ryder Cup?

a.) Three

b.) Five

c.) Seven

11. After whom was the Ryder Cup named?

a.) An English seed merchant

b.) The secretary of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club

c.) An American rental truck company

12. Name the last American to win all five matches that he played in a single Ryder Cup.

a.) Larry Nelson

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Walter Hagen

SATURDAY FOURSOMES

13. Who birdied his last five holes in fourballs for a momentum-shifting victory?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Ian Poulter

c. Chris DiMarco

14. The Ryder Cup was not played on consecutive days in 1951 at Pinehurst. Why was no golf played on Saturday?

a. Overnight storms toppled all the corporate hospital tents.

b. There was a hurricane warning.

c. Both teams attended a college football game.

15. Which European player once went 12 consecutive Ryder Cup matches without losing?

a.) Lee Westwood

b.) Ian Poulter

c.) David Gilford

16. Who was the last playing captain of the Ryder Cup?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Tony Jacklin

c.) Phil Mickelson

SUNDAY SINGLES

17. In the last 50 years, who is the only two-time major champion to not play in the Ryder Cup?

a. John Daly

b. Lee Janzen

c. Julius Boros

18. Who played in at least five Ryder Cups without ever losing a singles match?

a.) Fred Couples

b.) Colin Montgomerie

c.) Larry Nelson

19. What did Patrick Reed do in front of the fans at Gleneagles in his first Ryder Cup in 2014?

a.) The Macarena

b.) Placed his finger to his lips to shush them

c.) Told them he had to pay $650 for his tickets

20. Name the Irishman who made the winning putt at The Belfry in 2002.

a.) Paul McGinley

b.) Graeme McDowell

c.) Christy O'Connor

21. Who holds the record for contributing the most points in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Bernhard Langer

22. Who delivered the clinching point for Europe when it finally won back the Ryder Cup in 1985?

a.) Seve Ballesteros

b.) Sam Torrance

c.) Peter Baker

23. Who is the youngest player to compete in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Jordan Spieth

b.) Gene Sarazen

c.) Sergio Garcia

24. Which player broke his putter in anger and had to use a sand wedge the rest of his match?

a. Ben Crenshaw

b. Tiger Woods

c. Thomas Bjorn

25. What is considered the greatest act of sportsmanship in the Ryder Cup?

a.) Jack Nicklaus conceding a short putt to Tony Jacklin to end the 1969 matches in a tie.

b.) Hal Sutton sending out Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for a second time at Oakland Hills in 2004.

c.) Europe agreeing to give the American team a 50 percent discount on rain gear in Wales.

26. The U.S. won at Kiawah Island in 1991 when Bernhard Langer missed a 6-foot putt. Who was his opponent?

a. Dave Stockton

b. Mark Calcavecchia

c. Hale Irwin

27. Who is the only player to defeat Tiger Woods in a Ryder Cup singles match?

a.) Francesco Molinari

b.) Costantino Rocca

c.) Jesper Parnevik

28. Which major champion has played the most Ryder Cups without ever having won a singles match?

a.) Bubba Watson

b.) Max Faulkner

c.) Ian Woosnam

ANSWERS

1. c

2. a

3. b

4. c

5. b

6. c

7. c

8. c

9. c

10. c

11. a

12. a

13. b

14. c

15. a

16. a

17. a

18. b

19. b

20. a

21. a

22. b

23. c

24. a

25. a

26. c

27. b

28. c