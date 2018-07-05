Russians advised to shower in pairs because of World Cup





A girl cools off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, right, attends a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup, at the Federal Sports Centre Novogorsk, near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 5, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) — Residents of the World Cup host city of Samara are being urged to take showers in pairs because the influx of fans is putting strain on water supplies.

The Samara Communal Systems utility company says the combination of a heatwave and "thousands of guests" have meant its providing 10 percent more cold water than normal. That's causing water pressure to drop in some neighborhoods, the company adds.

The company advises locals to "save water - take showers in pairs," adding a smiley face to the message.

Samara is due to host England's quarterfinal game against Sweden on Saturday.