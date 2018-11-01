Russia to host 2019 women's boxing world championships

MOSCOW (AP) — The amateur boxing association has picked Russia to host the 2019 Women's World Championships — the country's first worlds event since the national anti-doping agency was reinstated in September.

AIBA says it will confirm Ulan Ude in eastern Siberia after the city has filed additional documents.

The World Anti-Doping Agency ended a three-year suspension for the agency known as RUSADA following doping scandals. The AIBA executive committee met in Moscow before a presidential election Saturday.

AIBA's interim president, Gafur Rakhimov of Uzbekistan, is standing against former Olympic silver medalist Serik Konakbayev of Kazakhstan. Rakhimov is on a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list for alleged ties to organized crime and international drug trafficking. He denies wrongdoing.

