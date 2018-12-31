Russia beats Switzerland 7-4 in world junior hockey

Switzerland's Yannick Bruschweiler, from left, David Aebischer and Valentin Nussbaumer celebrate Bruschweiler's goal against Russia during the third period of a world junior hockey championships game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kirill Slepets broke a tie short-handed early in the third period and Russia added three more goals to beat Switzerland 7-4 on Sunday night in the world junior hockey championship.

Russia kept pace with Canada at 3-0 in round-robin play, setting up a showdown Monday night against the defending champion Canadians for the Group A title.

Alexander Alexeyev, Pavel Shen and Vitali Kravtsov added goals for Russia in the third period. Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Samorukov and Grigori Denisenko also scored for Russia, and Danil Tarasov stopped two penalty shots.

Marco Lehmann scored twice for Switzerland, and Valentin Nussbaumer and Yannick Bruschweiler added goals. The Swiss have earned a spot in the quarterfinals.

In Group B in Victoria, Slovakia faced Kazakhstan in a late game.