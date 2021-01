LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell scored 26 points, tying his season high, as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 81-68 on Friday night. Theo Akwuba added 24 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Akwuba also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Mylik Wilson had 10 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (10-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dou Gueye added eight rebounds.